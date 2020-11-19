Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HTLS / HTLS 2020: AIIMS Director hopes 30-40% Indians will be vaccinated by 2021

HTLS 2020: AIIMS Director hopes 30-40% Indians will be vaccinated by 2021

Dr Guleria said that the percentage of population inoculated by 2021 will depend on the number of Covid-19 vaccines getting regulatory approval early next year and the number of doses they will produce.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 19:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dr Randeep Guleria in conversation with R Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2020. ((HT Photo))

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said that a significant number of the population would be vaccinated by the end of next year to get the coronavirus pandemic under control. Speaking at HTLS 2020, Dr Guleria assured that all the health care workers and frontline workers would be vaccinated by the end of 2021, adding that the high-risk group also needs to be looked at.

“That’s a tough question. I hope we are able to do a large number. I am sure all the health care workers and frontline workers would be vaccinated, but then we also need to look at the high-risk group,” said Dr Guleria when he was asked about how many people will get vaccinated next year.

Also Read | At HTLS 2020, experts say we will have to learn to live with Covid-19

Dr Guleria said that the percentage of population inoculated by 2021 will depend on the number of Covid-19 vaccines getting regulatory approval early next year and the number of doses they will produce. He predicted that we may have that million doses to give to the population .

“I hope it is 30-40 per cent at least,” he added.

Started in the year 2003, the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit aims to raise the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas and present quality thought. This year’s HTLS started with a session on Covid-19 during which Dr Guleria and Dr Ashish K Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health spoke on the raging pandemic. The theme of this year’s edition is ‘Defining a New Era’ as the world struggle to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Nov 19, 2020 18:37 IST
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Nov 19, 2020 19:35 IST
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Nov 19, 2020 16:33 IST
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
Nov 19, 2020 18:59 IST

latest news

IL&FS subsidiary IFIN to sell external corporate loan book of Rs 5000 cr
Nov 19, 2020 19:46 IST
Delhi LG Anil Baijal, CM Kejriwal review Covid-19 situation
Nov 19, 2020 19:47 IST
Rohit Saraf recalls ‘bad phase’ when he couldn’t get a job for 2 years
Nov 19, 2020 19:45 IST
Innovation and awareness are indispensible to reduce stroke burden in India
Nov 19, 2020 19:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.