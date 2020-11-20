HTLS 2020: Delhi’s health infrastructure didn’t collapse during Covid-19 peak unlike New York, says Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday the Capital’s health infrastructure didn’t collapse even during the peak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) unlike other cities like New York and his administration has been able to manage the pandemic better. “We advised home-isolation for the infected and it helped us reduce burden on our healthcare system,” Kejriwal said during the conversation with HT’s executive editor Kunal Pradhan on Day Two of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

“I would like to thank the Centre, NGOs, religious organisations, doctors, nurses and paramedic staff for all the help during the pandemic,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi, which is in the grip of a third wave of infections, added 7,546 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 98 deaths linked to the viral illness on Thursday, taking its cumulative infections to over 510,600 and toll to more than 8,000, according to data from the government’s daily health bulletin.

Among other measures, the Capital has scaled up testing levels as part of its response to the recent surge in cases. In light of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, Kejriwal on Thursday said that the penalty for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi will be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. “We have observed that most people wear masks, but several do not adhere to the rule. It has been decided that the penalty for not wearing masks will be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. We have agreed that it should create an effective deterrent,” said Kejriwal.

The Lieutenant Governor’s office has approved the proposal. A government official said that a notification will be issued soon. Other than not wearing masks, agencies can also impose a penalty of Rs 500 for spitting in public spaces and violation of social distance norms. The fine for the offences other than not wearing masks are not likely to be increased as of now.

Kejriwal’s statement came on a day Delhi High Court asked the government to explain why it took 18 days for it to reverse its order on relaxing rules for weddings in the city even as the number of infections was on the rise.

