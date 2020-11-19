Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HTLS / HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19

HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19

Jha pointed out that the medical and scientific community do not have huge amounts of experience in dealing with SARS-Cov-2 as it is relatively new. He said that people should also not worry themselves with studies concerning antibodies.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dr Ashish K Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, in conversation with R Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2020, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Dr Ashish K Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health on Thursday said that data and research done on immunity from Covid-19 has been reassuring and said that expecting a lifelong 100% immunity from the coronavirus is unrealistic, in conversation with Hindustan Times editor-in-chief Sukumar Ranganathan during the inaugural session of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Jha said, “Immunity is complicated. We know that across the world 50-60 million people have been infected with the virus. There have been reinfections two months after the initial infection but those are very uncommon.”

WATCH | ‘2 phases of Covid...’: How our coronavirus understanding evolved #HTLS2020

He also said that lifelong immunity from any virus is not a realistic expectation. He said people can expect to be immune for at least ‘a year or longer.’ Jha said that the findings show that people who have recovered from Covid-19 have gained immunity for eight or nine months, barring a few exceptions.

Jha pointed out that the medical and scientific community do not have huge amounts of experience in dealing with SARS-Cov-2 as it is relatively new. He said that people should also not worry themselves with studies concerning antibodies.



He highlighted that immunity will be closely studied as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out. He said, “Immunity (gained) looks like it remains durable for 8-9 months. At this point, I can be betting that most people may remain immune for at least one year… Based on all of that my guess right now is but we have to get a booster shot every year, that’s okay, it is not great. It may last longer, we do not know.”

Also Read| HTLS 2020: Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers

Jha advised people not to look into the headlines and said that he himself does not worry about immunity.

The 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit’s inaugural session was also attended by All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria and chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla who discussed Covid-19, the vaccine race and the way forward for healthcare in India.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
Nov 20, 2020 01:43 IST
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Nov 20, 2020 00:17 IST
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Nov 19, 2020 22:41 IST
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Nov 20, 2020 01:32 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Farmers, industry body join hands to fight stubble trouble
Nov 20, 2020 02:04 IST
Woman travels 7 continents in 3 days, sets new world record
Nov 20, 2020 02:04 IST
NSF announces closure of huge radio telescope at Puerto Rico
Nov 20, 2020 02:00 IST
New MBBS admission policy in Haryana: Vij defends decision, aspirants rue lack of clarity
Nov 20, 2020 02:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.