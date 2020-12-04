Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HTLS / HTLS 2020: Food inflation a blip, will come down soon, says Nirmala Sitharaman

HTLS 2020: Food inflation a blip, will come down soon, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the rise in prices of foodgrains or edible commodities are seasonal fluctuations.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 19:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in conversation at the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) in New Delhi, on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said on Friday at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that inflation, particularly food inflation will come down soon.

In a wide-ranging discussion with Hindustan Times editor-in-chief Sukumar Ranganathan, Sitharama said the rise in prices was seasonal and the “blip in the inflation particularly of food items will ease out”.

Asked if she was worried about inflation she said, “I am actually not worried about inflation to the extent that there are seasonal ups and downs in prices and the commodities about which we are seeing clear hike in their prices are largely seasonal. If you take the foodgrains or edible commodities, such as fruits and vegetables or look at edible oil, there are seasonal fluctuations.”

She also said that the government’s intervention has kept supply shortages in check.



“I am also happy that the government through the inter-ministerial group has been very frequently looking at the changes and taking conscious call to fill in any supply-level shortages through imports and also to make sure that any logistical constraints are getting sorted out,” she said at the virtual summit

She went on to say that food prices will come down sooner rather than later.

“So with the intervention of the government periodically to mitigate shortages in supply I have a feeling this blip in the inflation particularly of food items will ease out and therefore I don’t see this inflation particularly on food items continuing because it will have to come down,” Sitharaman said.

Hours before Sitharaman’s comments at HTLS, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said retail inflation is likely to remain elevated and pegged it at 6.8% for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is of the view that inflation is likely to remain elevated, barring transient relief in the winter months from prices of perishables.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: Sitharaman at HTLS
Dec 04, 2020 19:15 IST
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Dec 04, 2020 19:09 IST
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Dec 04, 2020 18:17 IST
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
Dec 04, 2020 19:23 IST

latest news

To preserve its edge, the silent service must innovate | Analysis
Dec 04, 2020 20:00 IST
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Dec 04, 2020 19:57 IST
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
Dec 04, 2020 20:01 IST
Is ageing reversible? Harvard expert Dr Sinclair explains at HTLS 2020
Dec 04, 2020 20:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.