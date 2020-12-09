HTLS 2020: How to build a global entertainment empire

Add a little Instagram romance and you know why they are this generation’s couple goals. (AP file photo)

She is an accomplished actor who ruled the film industry in Mumbai and Los Angeles, after being crowned, literally, as the most beautiful woman in the world.

He is a teen heartthrob who is one-third of the pre-eminent male group of this century, the Jonas Brothers.

When they came together, first over Twitter DMs, and then in a fairytale wedding in 2018, the duo forged an entertainment empire spanning movies, TV and music. Add a little Instagram romance and you know why they are this generation’s couple goals.