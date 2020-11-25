Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HTLS / HTLS 2020: Leading the leap from traditional to digital

HTLS 2020: Leading the leap from traditional to digital

Within a year, Uday Shankar led the launch of Disney+ in five countries.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 09:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Uday Shankar, chief executive officer, Star India Pvt. Ltd. (MINT)

Uday Shankar is the president of The Walt Disney Company for Asia Pacific and the chairman of Star and Disney India. He leads the charge for Disney’s transformation into a direct-to-consumer company in this region.

Within a year, he led the launch of Disney+ in five countries. His strategy to launch Disney+ in India through home-grown Hotstar created a new template for Asian markets, which resulted in the subsequent launch of Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia.

Along with his leadership of Disney’s media networks and direct-to-consumer businesses, Shankar also oversees Disney’s film distribution and content sales operations in Asia Pacific.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Nov 25, 2020 07:31 IST
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Nov 25, 2020 08:46 IST
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Nov 25, 2020 09:22 IST
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Nov 25, 2020 08:58 IST

latest news

Kumar Sanu says son Jaan Kumar Sanu should change his name
Nov 25, 2020 09:24 IST
Hrithik says Dhoom 2 was his ‘induction into school of how to be sexy’
Nov 25, 2020 09:20 IST
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Nov 25, 2020 09:22 IST
As temperature drops, Patna’s air quality also deteriorates
Nov 25, 2020 09:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.