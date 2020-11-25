HTLS 2020: Leading the leap from traditional to digital
Within a year, Uday Shankar led the launch of Disney+ in five countries.
Uday Shankar is the president of The Walt Disney Company for Asia Pacific and the chairman of Star and Disney India. He leads the charge for Disney’s transformation into a direct-to-consumer company in this region.
Within a year, he led the launch of Disney+ in five countries. His strategy to launch Disney+ in India through home-grown Hotstar created a new template for Asian markets, which resulted in the subsequent launch of Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia.
Along with his leadership of Disney’s media networks and direct-to-consumer businesses, Shankar also oversees Disney’s film distribution and content sales operations in Asia Pacific.