HTLS 2020: Man who built a brand in mass entertainment

Ajay Bijli transformed the way millions of Indians consume entertainment content over the past two-and-a-half decades.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 09:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ajay Bijli (HT photo)

Ajay Bijli’s passion for movies led him to set up PVR Cinemas in 1997. The largest multiplex chain in India has a lead in the number of screens over competitors. Bijli transformed the way millions of Indians consume entertainment content over the past two-and-a-half decades.

His entrepreneurial spirit has been best translated in his achievement in building the brand PVR. In 1995, he signed a JV with Village Roadshow, a global film production and exhibition company of Australia, and within a few years the company pioneered the multiplex format in India.

The brand has redefined the movie watching experience in the country, serving more than 110 million patrons across India. The company acquired Cinemax, DT Cinemas and has recently taken over SPI Cinemas.

With its launch in Sri Lanka, PVR operates a portfolio of 835 screens across 175 cinemas in 71 cities.

