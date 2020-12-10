HTLS 2020: No guarantee that we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said on Thursday that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, and that economic recovery will take time.

“There are two issues to worry about - one of them is Covid-19. It’s clear that measured rate is going down, but we have no basis to assume that we are out of the pandemic. We shouldn’t be pessimistic, but there is no coherent explanation as to why it is going down,” he said.

“The second one is vaccine - and it’s too long away. We need two quarters to estimate how to vaccinate 1.4 billion people,” the noted economist added.

Dr Banerjee talked about the steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in India, including the loan moratorium. He said that loans were rescheduled “and the reason why it was important was because the banking sector was already on a shaky ground. But I still don’t think the banking sector is out of the woods”.

He also said that the Covid-19 pandemic was a time to go for some radical things. “There should be more fiscal stimulus, but the question is: How much of deficit the government is willing to run. This was a time to do radical things. But this is a wasted crisis, we could have done more on the fiscal side,” said Dr Banerjee.

Dr Banerjee, along with his colleagues at the Jamal Abdul Latif Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), has borrowed Randomised Control Trials (RCTs) from the realm of medical sciences – something all of us have been following during the Covid-19 vaccine trials – to argue that experiments, not grand theories, can tell us what works best against poverty in the world. While his approach triggered a debate, Banerjee was awarded the 2019 Nobel in economics along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.