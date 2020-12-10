Sections
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that given the government’s commitment to farmers, he does not fear that there would be a political fallout against the BJP.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 18:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Nw Delhi

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at the at the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

There is no question of a political fallout due to the farmers protest, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Thursday.

During a conversation with HT national political editor Sunetra Choudhary, Chouhan said that given the government’s commitment to farmers, he does not fear that there would be a political fallout against the BJP.

“The government has reiterated the MSP will not be scrapped under any circumstance. And I reiterate that crores of farmers are supporting the farm laws. There is no question of political fallout because of the farmer’s protest,” he said.

Chouhan who returned as chief minister for the fourth time in March, said talks were the only way out of the imbroglio over the farm laws.



“Dialogue a process in democracy. There is no place for violence. Farmers should not stop talks.”

Despite the massive protests at Delhi’s borders, he insisted that a majority of farmers support the farm laws.

“Delhi farmers may have apprehensions, but farmers in other parts of the country have welcomed the farm laws,” Chouhan said.

He also echoed the Centre’s line that the minimum support price (MSP) for crops would not be scrapped. One of the objections of the farmers is that the farm laws make no mention of MSP.

“I am saying MSP will remain. The government has reiterated the MSP will not be scrapped under any circumstance. And I reiterate that crores of farmers are supporting the farm laws,” he said.

Chouhan also said the protesting farmers should not stop talks because dialogue is the only way out of the imbroglio.

