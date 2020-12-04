Is ageing reversible? Harvard expert Dr Sinclair explains at HTLS 2020

Dr David Andrew Sinclair, professor of genetics and co-director of the Paul F Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, discussed the various aspects tied to human ageing on Friday. While in conversation with HT’s health editor Sanchita Sharma, on the sidelines of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Friday, Sinclair said that the burden of looking after older people very high. “The older the population gets, it’s harder for the younger generation to look after them,” he said.

So, is ageing reversible? This and many more questions were tackled by Dr Sinclair in his presentation that spanned 30 minutes in the last session of the summit on Friday. He said ageing-related issues need to be addressed and tackled to live substantially longer.

“For the last 25 years, it has been my quest to find out why do we age, if there is something to slow it down, or if we slow it down, do we live longer,” he said.

Dr Sinclair said that the goal of his research is to extend youthfulness and be more productive members of the society till the very end.

“Animal studies that have been going on for the last 20 years showed that we can compress the last few years of life and remain productive,” he stated.

Sinclair was speaking on day 6 of the HT Summit

