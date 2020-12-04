Sections
Nirmala Sitharaman is first speaker on Day 6 of HTLS 2020

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 15:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in this file photo. She will speak on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday take part in the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit along with YOOX Net-a-Porter Group’s Federico Marchetti and David Andrew Sinclair, a professor of genetics and co-director of the Paul F Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School.

The first speaker of Day 6, Sitharaman will be in conversation with HT’s editor-in-chief R Sukumar. Marchetti will speak to Shereen Bhan, the managing director of CNBC TV-18, and Sinclair to HT’s editor-health and science Sanchita Sharma.

This year, the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit began with the session called Covid-19; Where Do We Stand. Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and Dr Ashish K Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, spoke about the challenges as the coronavirus pandemic rages across the world. Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India which is manufacturing the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine, was the other speaker on the first day. Kapil Dev, former captain of the Indian cricket team, and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took part in the second session of the week on Day 2.

Union minister Rajnath Singh and Dinesh Kumar Khara, the chairman of the State Bank of India, were the speakers on Day 3. As was Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who spoke with HT’s national editor Sunetra Choudhury. Ajay Bijli of PVR Limited and the Walt Disney Company’s Uday Shankar presented their views on Business of Entertainment on Day 4. Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister for road transport and highways, was the third speaker of the day. On Day Five, Michelin Star chefs and restauranteurs Gaggan Anand and Massimo Bottura were in conversation with Ritu Dalmia. Ashish Dhawan, the founder and CEO of Central Square Foundation, and scientist K Kasturirangan spoke after the chefs. Tennis players Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf were the last speakers on the day.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Walmart Inc’s CEO Doug McMillion, Deloitte global CEO Punit Renjen and Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee will take part in the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Day Seven. The last day of HTLS 2020 will see US senator Mark Warner, Vikram Patel, a professor of global health at Harvard Medical School, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas as participants. Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad will perform at the closing concert.

