Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / / ‘I always enjoy being in front of camera’

‘I always enjoy being in front of camera’

Actor Digangana Suryavanshi, who is known for her roles in films like ‘Jalebi’ and ‘FryDay,’ is super excited about her next film where she’ll be seen...

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 21:05 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Digangana Suryavanshi

Actor Digangana Suryavanshi, who is known for her roles in films like ‘Jalebi’ and ‘FryDay,’ is super excited about her next film where she’ll be seen opposite actor Arjun Rampal.

The youngster started her career as a child model. Now at 23, Digangana feels she has come a long way. “I have been very decisive individual. If I decide anything to do, I always give it a try and just don’t give up projects due to factors like age, lingo, run-time or be anything else. Life gives us a very few opportunities and I feel we as humans should give it our best shot always,” says the protagonist of the daily soap, ‘Ek Veer ki Ardas…Veera’ that gave her the first big break.

Talking about her acting journey, Digangana said, “It has been a fulfilling stint where I did commercials, music albums, reality shows, daily soaps and films. I love acting and enjoy being in-front of the camera since childhood as I always wanted to be on TV, (laughs). For me seeing myself on TV was such a delight and then it also gave me instant recognition and upper hand among my age kids. I was 11 when my first major show as a child artiste, ‘Shakuntala,’ happened, followed by regional music albums and then more TV shows and films.”

Digangana, who is busy with a number of interesting projects, said, “I’m busy with number of things but the most awaited one for me is, ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. It’s a war drama film and I play the lead. I’m super excited as film is set for a 2021 release. Besides, Telugu films too have been keeping me busy and I enjoy acting irrespective of barriers like region, country or language.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union Health Ministry announces storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
‘Just a phone call away’: Kamal Haasan on joining hands with Rajinikanth
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
by Rezaul H Laskar
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
by Sunetra Choudhury

latest news

Mitch McConnell recognizes Biden as President-elect
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
‘I always enjoy being in front of camera’
by S Farah Rizvi
Union Health Ministry announces storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Vijay Diwas 2020: PM Modi to light ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.