‘I always enjoy being in front of camera’

Actor Digangana Suryavanshi, who is known for her roles in films like ‘Jalebi’ and ‘FryDay,’ is super excited about her next film where she’ll be seen opposite actor Arjun Rampal.

The youngster started her career as a child model. Now at 23, Digangana feels she has come a long way. “I have been very decisive individual. If I decide anything to do, I always give it a try and just don’t give up projects due to factors like age, lingo, run-time or be anything else. Life gives us a very few opportunities and I feel we as humans should give it our best shot always,” says the protagonist of the daily soap, ‘Ek Veer ki Ardas…Veera’ that gave her the first big break.

Talking about her acting journey, Digangana said, “It has been a fulfilling stint where I did commercials, music albums, reality shows, daily soaps and films. I love acting and enjoy being in-front of the camera since childhood as I always wanted to be on TV, (laughs). For me seeing myself on TV was such a delight and then it also gave me instant recognition and upper hand among my age kids. I was 11 when my first major show as a child artiste, ‘Shakuntala,’ happened, followed by regional music albums and then more TV shows and films.”

Digangana, who is busy with a number of interesting projects, said, “I’m busy with number of things but the most awaited one for me is, ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. It’s a war drama film and I play the lead. I’m super excited as film is set for a 2021 release. Besides, Telugu films too have been keeping me busy and I enjoy acting irrespective of barriers like region, country or language.”