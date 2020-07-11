Sections

‘I always knew that like my father, music is my world too...’

Celebrated singer Javed Ali made the most of lockdown days. During the phase he recorded for 10-12 projects from his home. “At present I have no set up but my phone helped me...

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:01 IST

S Farah Rizvi

Celebrated singer Javed Ali made the most of lockdown days. During the phase he recorded for 10-12 projects from his home. “At present I have no set up but my phone helped me to fulfil my work commitments including a jingle for AR Rahman sahab. I now plan to have a music set up at my place too as I think it’s a mandatory add on for me. Earlier, I never thought about it because I enjoy creating songs with the team at a studio but after the ongoing crisis, I think it’s required.”

Javed is known for soulful melodies including ‘Kun Faya Kun’, ‘Arziyan’, ‘Jashne Bahara’, ‘Tu Hi Haqeeqat’ and many more. The trained classical singer got umpteen time to practice music. “See I believe that formal training in music is a must. And age is no bar for learning music, I am still learning and will continue to do so always. I pick up little things from singers be it young or old, even from kids for that matter. One should practice regularly. Earlier, because of work I sometimes gave my riyaz a miss and ‘ab dekhiye roz hi riyaaz hai.’ At the same time, now we need to go back to work too. Hopefully studio recordings will start soon and we would be busy making music like before,” he said over the phone.

Talking about his early days, he said, “I am fortunate that I was born in a musical family where music was already a part of life. I have learned so much from my father Ustad Hamid Hussain who was a gifted singer. That’s where I knew, that like my father, music is my world too. But I had to start from scratch. I took up whatever came my way as being associated with music was my priority. It was tough but that struggle is there in every field so I am glad and thankful to all who supported me in my musical journey.”

The singer is all set to be back on TV as a reality judge. “I love music and enjoy being associated with it in any capacity and my association with the show goes back to 2011. Also getting back with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is like a homecoming for me and as the shoot is on, I am glad to be on the sets. In this period of new normal, we want to take viewers on a musical ride. Also joining me in the panel as mentors will be Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik for the eighth season. Also, I’m extremely emotional towards kids, so while taking care of their feelings, we will together take the show forward.”



