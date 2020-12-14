After shooting for Satyamev Jayate-2’ in Lucknow actor Zakir Hussain is currently shooting for a web-series in Manali. (Sourced photo)

Actor Zakir Hussain is best known for his negative and comic roles and has done lots of popular films including ‘Sarkar’, ‘Singham Returns’ and ‘Andhadhun’. But, his tall performance as a hardcore-criminal in ‘Sarkar’ has left such a lasting impression that filmmakers cast him largely in negative roles.

“Characters like corrupt official, politician or a gangster that’s when I come in mind of casting directors. Industry is such that makers don’t want to experiment with actors much, which makes it tough for actors like me to break the shell,” says the actor, who hails from Meerut.

He recently did two schedules of ‘Satyamev Jayate-2’, starring John Abraham and directed by Milap Zaveri, in Lucknow. Zakir is currently shooting for web-series ‘Thulley’, a murder-mystery, in Manali.

“In SJ2 also I play a corrupt politician. As an actor, I always try to add colours to my dark characters. In the given parameters and character sketches I do add variety. After ‘Johnny Gaddaar’ and ‘Singham Returns’ people have started adding flavour of comedy to my negative roles.”

Zakir has done few character roles too. “I did comedy TV show ‘Beechwale – Bapu Dekh Raha Hai’. I also did OTT series ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare’ and its second season has also been shot. Personally, I want to do all types of roles but can do only what I am offered. Sometimes, after hearing script, I have even asked for other genre roles, but directors don’t want to experiment much with my characters. I hope someone would do soon…I am every ready to drive a film or web series.”

The actor is dabbling well between OTT and films. “I have shot one schedule for ‘Kamal Haasan’s next ‘Indian-2’. In unlock phase, I have also shot for forthcoming OTT series ‘Sandwiched Forever’ which starts Aahana Kumra, Kunal Roy Kapoor and Atul Kulkarni.”

Before SJ2, he has shot Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Prasthanam’ and other projects in Lucknow.