I am a bit sceptical taking up new work due to the ongoing crisis: Aditi

Hailing from Jhansi in UP, youngster Aditi Sanwal is doctor by profession and actor by choice. “I think the acting bug was in me always. I always find myself being fascinated by TV and films. To keep my mischief in check, my parents used to tell me we will remove the TV and I used be all in check. In small towns, acting is still considered as a hobby and never a career. As I was a bright kid, my doctor parents wanted me to complete my degree in any field before taking up any other career option. After clearing my examination, I got selected for from MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangaluru, for my MBBS degree,” she said over the phone.

Telling more about how acting happened, Aditi said, “During my MBBS, I read an article about acting and photography contest and I was not able to keep my mind of it. And then I decided to try my hand in acting too. So for a course I joined an acting school in Bangaluru. So mornings were all about my medical college and then afternoons were for my acting classes. I was head-down busy with studies, acting but couldn’t complain as it was all my own choice. My friends at college had no idea that I was also training in acting. In final year, I did cut down on plays and also missed on many opportunities, but I was sure that first I have to complete my degree.”

Aditi has done a number of TV and print commercials and reached Mumbai after her degree and internship. “Once in Mumbai, I was autioning round the clock before landing up a meaty role in the show ‘Chandragupta Maurya.’ The show gave me chance to play role of a warrior princess. It had every shade a newcomer would love to portray. Currently, I’m glad to play Kuki Bajaj in ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay,’a fun-loving, bubbly girl who loves her parents and family. Also talks are on for other projects, especially for web. But for now, I am a bit sceptical taking up new work due to the ongoing crisis,” she said.