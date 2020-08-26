Sections

I am a bit sceptical taking up new work due to the ongoing crisis: Aditi

Hailing from Jhansi in UP, youngster Aditi Sanwal is doctor by profession and actor by choice. “I think the acting bug was in me always. I always find myself being fascinated...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 19:20 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Aditi Sanwal

Hailing from Jhansi in UP, youngster Aditi Sanwal is doctor by profession and actor by choice. “I think the acting bug was in me always. I always find myself being fascinated by TV and films. To keep my mischief in check, my parents used to tell me we will remove the TV and I used be all in check. In small towns, acting is still considered as a hobby and never a career. As I was a bright kid, my doctor parents wanted me to complete my degree in any field before taking up any other career option. After clearing my examination, I got selected for from MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangaluru, for my MBBS degree,” she said over the phone.

Telling more about how acting happened, Aditi said, “During my MBBS, I read an article about acting and photography contest and I was not able to keep my mind of it. And then I decided to try my hand in acting too. So for a course I joined an acting school in Bangaluru. So mornings were all about my medical college and then afternoons were for my acting classes. I was head-down busy with studies, acting but couldn’t complain as it was all my own choice. My friends at college had no idea that I was also training in acting. In final year, I did cut down on plays and also missed on many opportunities, but I was sure that first I have to complete my degree.”

Aditi has done a number of TV and print commercials and reached Mumbai after her degree and internship. “Once in Mumbai, I was autioning round the clock before landing up a meaty role in the show ‘Chandragupta Maurya.’ The show gave me chance to play role of a warrior princess. It had every shade a newcomer would love to portray. Currently, I’m glad to play Kuki Bajaj in ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay,’a fun-loving, bubbly girl who loves her parents and family. Also talks are on for other projects, especially for web. But for now, I am a bit sceptical taking up new work due to the ongoing crisis,” she said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Railways cite poor progress by contractors, delays, on DFC after concerns raised by PMO
Aug 26, 2020 20:45 IST
‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will catch Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
Aug 26, 2020 20:43 IST
Two Vaishno Devi pilgrims test positive for Covid-19
Aug 26, 2020 20:37 IST
Comorbidity survey sees 70% testing positive for Covid-19 in Pune district
Aug 26, 2020 20:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.