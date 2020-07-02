I am lucky to be in industry at this point of time: Gagan Arora

Acting was never on actor-model Gagan Arora’s mind. In fact, he was fascinated with the process of film making. Last seen the film ‘Ujda Chaman,’ series ‘College Romance’ and ‘Girls Hostel’, he said, “Acting was the last thing on my list. During my graduation in Delhi, I got associated with college dramatics group where we used to do street and stage plays. I got completely involved in the process of acting and direction. And, by the end of third year, I knew I wanted to take up film making.”

He left for Mumbai to study filmmaking for a year. “Before taking up different jobs I got a chance to assist in feature film ‘Stree’,” said the fun-loving actor over the phone.

Talking about the turning point of his career, as an actor, he said, “Series ‘Collage Romance’ where I played the role of a Punjabi teenager Bagga became an instant hit. It was an iconic character and even today it’s difficult for me to break that image. I remember how overnight after the series went on air that I received thousands of followers on social media accounts. Many projects are happening and I am lucky to be in the industry at this point of time.”

Gagan feels job of an assisting director is very excruciating and has long working hours. “Yes, there is just no fixed pattern and you finish up running around for almost 18 hours a day and the schedule can go on for 20-25 days. By the end of it, we were like zombies and that is when I took a break. It was then I got a call from one of my juniors from theatre who was then working with a lifestyle channel. They were looking for actors and suggested me to audition. I auditioned and then I got back to acting.”

His first Bollywood break was completely unexpected. “When I was working AD, I was taking a walk with casting director-actor Abhishek Banerjee, who was also one of the characters in ‘Stree’. He just looked at me and randomly asked ‘Tujhe actor banna hai na!’ I was all clueless. Then I got busy with my series and after two months I got a call from his office to meet him. I gave three rounds of auditions and got the part in ‘Ujda Chaman’,” said Gagan who was part of a webinar held in Lucknow , recently.

As the shoots have resumed Gagan too wants to restart all his stuck projects like OTT series ‘Actress’ with Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit, second season of ‘College Romance’ and others.