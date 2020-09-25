Sections
‘I carry my small-town origin like a badge’

Young actor Aashish Bhardhwaj feels being from a small town can never be a deterrent in fulfilling one’s dream. “I hail from Khatauli district near Meerut, UP, and I...

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 17:37 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Aashish Bhardhwaj

Young actor Aashish Bhardhwaj feels being from a small town can never be a deterrent in fulfilling one’s dream. “I hail from Khatauli district near Meerut, UP, and I carry my small-town origin like a badge. I tell everyone that though I come from a small settlement, still I dream big and know how to achieve those dreams.”

It was during his second-year in college that Aashish joined theatre in Delhi. “I joined theatre and did a number of plays with different groups before joining an international modelling agency as their face and shifted to Mumbai. I did a big commercial and simultaneously started doing theatre and acting workshops,” he said.

He did a number of editorial shoots, ads and commercials that made him survive in the industry. “As I have no industry background so this was how I was learning and earning both. I auditioned throughout my stay for almost all production houses till I got a call from Ekta Kapoor’s production house for their ongoing show ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’ and finally I got the show. I’m still doing the daily and along with it I have finalised a few scripts too.”

Talking about his Lucknow connection he said, “In my teens all my focus was cricket. As students we came to Lucknow for various tournaments and camps. I played and camped in almost all cricketing grounds of the city be it KD Singh Babu Stadium, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Aliganj stadium.”

