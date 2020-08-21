I enjoy doing roles that challenge me as a performer: Kanchan Awasthi

Lucknow girl Kanchan Awasthi is back in action. The actor was recently in state capital for a work trip. During her stay she shot for an untitled web-series in UP. She had earlier shot for a film in Lucknow with co-stars Pawan Malhotra, Priya Prakash Warrier and Brijendra Kala.

“For now we shot for the web series in Prayagraj where as the schedule next month will be set in Lucknow. The story of the web show revolves around a middle-class family based in a small town. We will also shoot a portion in Mumbai, afterwards. Sanjay (Mishra) sir will join the shoot later on,” said the actor who has been part of films like ‘Meeruthia Gangster’, ‘Gunwali Dhulhania’ along with a TV show ‘Amma’.

Earlier too Kanchan had shared screen with veteran actor Sanjay Mishra for the web series ‘Runaway Lugai’ directed by Avinash Das, the maker of OTT series ‘She.’ “We shot for the series in Patna before the lockdown. I play a bold, glamorous yet an emotional character. The role has shaped up really well,” she shared.

The young actor states that she is comfortable being part of bold subjects. “As an actor it’s my job to do justice to characters I’m offered and give my best as a performer. I enjoy doing roles that challenge me both mentally as well as emotionally. I have a theatre background and so it’s important for me to give my best shot to all my roles.”

In the film ‘Love Hackers’ that was extensively shot in Lucknow, Kanchan plays the second lead, “The best part of the film is that it gave me a chance to shoot in my hometown. Then working with the best lot of actors was an add-on for me. The film’s shoot and post-production is all complete. Seeing the current scenario I feel it may get an OTT release,” she said.

Kanchan is glad that this time she was home for a long stretch of 25 days. Talking more about her stay, she said, “It was great to be home on a work trip. I got time to spend with my family and celebrate Rakshabandhan after a long time. Besides, I picked up my old hobby of painting during my home stay. I created four works of art and got a good appreciation on social media. It was after many years I tried my hand at painting.”

During the lockdown she was stuck in Mumbai. “I went back to singing after ages. I have completed first part of ‘Visharad’ from Bhathkande Music Institute Deemed University but due to work and shooting schedules I lost touch with music. So, I utilised the time in ‘riyaaz’ (practice). Music gave me a lot of strength to survive the ongoing phase. I’m happy that the phase is more or less over now and despite so much uncertainty around we are getting back to work — slowly and steadily,” Kanchan concluded.