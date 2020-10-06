Sections
‘I enjoy every bit of being in front of the camera’

Dehradun-lad actor Abhishek Chauhan feels theatre and films are two sides of a same coin. “Yes they are connected but not quite the same. I come from a hardcore theatre...

Dehradun-lad actor Abhishek Chauhan feels theatre and films are two sides of a same coin. “Yes they are connected but not quite the same. I come from a hardcore theatre background and am habitual of performing in front of live audience while for TV, web or films we have to emote for camera. I took time to adjust with the change but now I enjoy every bit of it. After a few projects now, I’m all game performing for the camera,” he said.

Abhishek started his digital career with the series ‘Cubicles’. Talking about his early days, he said, “Since my school and college days in Delhi, I knew my calling was acting. So, I relocated to Mumbai and did one-year theatre course and then I was all set to kick-start my career. I auditioned for several projects and after few months I got a call for a web series. And that’s how ‘Undekhi’ happened. I’m glad that my character Rishi earned so much love and recognition. Both my series proved to be a turning point in my career. I miss not being part of the further seasons.”

Currently, Abhishek is enjoying the success of his recently released Varanasi-based film ‘Bahut Hua Samman’ and is busy shooting for his next series. “All my previous work has been very close to what I wanted to do as a beginner and at present whatever projects I am doing or being offered have a strong storyline and well-carved characters. So, let’s wait and watch,” he shared.

