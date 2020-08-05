‘I got my calling on the ghats of Varanasi’

Actor Madhrima Roy considers herself lucky that in small span of her career she got a variety of roles to play, that too across mediums, “Mine has been a small journey but still I am content with my work as luckily I got to play diverse characters with wonderful scripts. Though I come from a non-film background, for me reaching to this point has been an overwhelming experience,” she said over the phone.

For Madhurima, her journey has been a learning experience. “Hailing from army background, I was brought up in a way where you need to be strong and independent self. I started as insurance salesman when I was studying in Pune and had just completed my college. I remember my father telling me to understand the importance of standing on your own feet and being self sufficient. And then followed a series of jobs and I learnt to do my own things. Then in the middle, I got selected for a Miss India contest in the year 2011. And then modelling happened and I reached Mumbai. To begin with, I took up a job in a public relations company. Meanwhile, I did get an offer for a travel show and got selected. I was paired up with a musician. When we reached Varanasi and happened to perform a small skit on the ghats, I realised that it is acting that I want take up as a career. You can say on the ghats of Varanasi I got my calling.”

The pretty actor has been part of films as well as web shows and says it is difficult to choose between the two. “See as far as script, screenplay and characterization is concerned, I can’t differentiate between the two mediums. For me film sets are larger than life where we take one or two scenes and the entire day goes to get that perfect shot; whereas in web series you don’t get too many takes and not too many minutes to shoot in a day. In web, characters are fleshed out in depth as series are longer version of story telling and you get at least seven to eight episodes to bring out layers of any particular character,” she said.

The versatile actor has previously appeared in ‘Criminal Justice,’ the third season of ‘Little Things,’ the second season of ‘Inside Edge’ and the first season of ‘Four More Shots Please!.’ In films, she has been part of last year’s release ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ and The Zoya Factor.

She is thrilled with the response a recent OTT show has received. “When I was offered ‘Mafia’, there were multiple things that excited me about the show. First it was a bilingual show (streaming in Hindi and Bangla), a crime thriller and the character I got to play was well written. We shot deep inside a forest that was four hours from Darjeeling in West Bengal and the entire outdoor shoot was such a beautiful experience. Now when the show is so well received and my character Birsa Dsgupta has earned me quite a lot of praise, it’s like all our hard work has paid off.”

Madhurima has already started shooting for her upcoming web series, a crime drama ‘Mumbhai.’