“I had to learn and unlearn a lot to carve a niche for myself”

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:25 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Amar Upadhyay

With a career spanning over two decades, actor Amar Upadhyay feels things have changed completely over the years and competition has grown manifold.

“I have been a part of it all. I have not just seen but also been part of the boom with the iconic show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi...’ that was a trendsetter. It’s not that there was no competition then but on a very small scale as there were only a few channels. But today the competition has gone up so we have to raise the bar too,” said the ‘LOC Kargil’ actor.

Remembering his earlier days, the suave actor said, “My acting journey started much before ‘Kyunki.... I started by doing ads then the comedy ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ happened when I was just 17. This show gave me first taste of success. Later, I tried my hands in reality show and enjoyed my stint there too. So it has been a fulfilling journey. I had to learn and unlearn a lot to carve a niche for myself as a performer.”

Amar is absolutely thrilled to be back on television in a new avatar.

Talking about his new show, he said, “It’s a wish come true for me because I’m doing a show with Ekta (Kapoor) again so it’s like home coming for me. Also the show has given me a character that I always wanted to play. I have to learn the Haryanvi accent. I hope my character of Virendra Pratap Singh in the show ‘Molkki’ will be appreciated by all.”

On his upcoming projects, Amar said currently other than TV he was busy with three films, including ‘Kagaz’, where he plays an antagonist, a cameo in ‘Bob Bishwas’ and Bhool Bhulaiyaa-2. It was being shot in Lucknow suburbs when the lockdown happened.

