I have become more productive & creative, says Rob

Craft artist Harun Robert aka Rob, feels that the lockdown and unlock phase has made him more productive and creative. He has started learning playing ukulele (musical instrument), cooking besides doing a variety of creative work at his mini home studio.

Rob believes that creativity benefits all in the long run. “Honestly speaking it has been no difference as I do lot of stuff from home, now. With no social obligations, I have become more productive. I am doing a lot more stuff than before besides, my daily chores as we don’t have any domestic help these days. I hope that this pandemic gets over soon but I am actually enjoying the phase,” said the master craftsman over the phone.

He is fulfilling his desire of leaning string instrument ukulele. “I can play guitar little and this is something I always wanted to learn so I am trying my hand at it. It’s taking much of my time besides, kitchen and my craft. I am not very great in kitchen but I have become better. I learnt to make dosa which I never thought I will be able to make it and can even make good chappatis now! I have been experimenting in the kitchen as well.”

The master artist’s schedule was pretty similar before the ongoing crisis. “I’m a morning person, I go through my sketch book, do digital content, plan on steps and projects. But earlier, I used to meet friends, engage socially and had parties which have now stopped completely. Now, besides keeping in touch with family-friends on phone and videos I’m using that time in ideation and learning new things! Besides, on my digital platform I am sharing with people how to make use of old things that are lying waste at home like old bottle, courier boxes, jars and more.”

Rob is excited about his new DIY art and craft show which started off in pre-lockdown stage but is releasing now. “It’s an entertaining fun and learn show which inspires kids and family to be more creative. The show ‘Imagine That’ is full of my experiences and fresh ideas that I learnt in my arts college, design school and with over the period of time.”

He feels that this period has helped everyone to hone their creative skills. “I genuinely feel people have become more creative during this period as they have more time besides homework, studies and office work. New experiments are being done in kitchen, garden, home décor and art-craft. Young or adult everyone is curious to learn. Pablo Picasso once said: Every child is an artist it’s difficult to remain one when you grow up!”

Rob thinks upcycling is the need of hour, telling more about the concept he said, “With upcycling we can reduce and recycle for creativity. Our moms and grand moms are champion of upcycling. They made best use of old kitchen items, apparels and other house hold things. More than recycling we can upcycle things and give old items a new use and purpose. By inculcating this habit in kids, they can become creative and more responsible towards our planet.”