‘I hope 2021 will be kind to all of us…’

Actor Shiny Dixit who was in Lucknow wrapping a web series says acting is not just about fame for her. “Becoming an actor for me has been an internal journey which you go...

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 19:58 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Actor Shiny Dixit in Lucknow (Sourced)

Actor Shiny Dixit who was in Lucknow wrapping a web series says acting is not just about fame for her. “Becoming an actor for me has been an internal journey which you go through as human. It’s never been about what fame and money. In fact, it’s about how you learn and evolve as an actor in the due course of your career. I love playing so many characters in one life that’s the charm of being an actor,” said ‘Tera Kya Hoga Alia’ actor.

Shiny is a trained fashion stylist and left her business behind to try her luck in Mumbai. “I remember my father gave me a month’s time to find work in acting. And, I knew, if didn’t crack any audition I’ll have to go back with a broken dream. Thankfully, I got a TV commercial followed by a cameo in historical daily ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ followed by multiple shows till my big break happened with ‘Zindagi Ki Mehek’ that gave me the much-needed recognition.”

The young actor was shooting in the city for web series ‘Hastinapur,’ and enjoyed her stay in Lucknow. “The city has transformed completely from what it was years back when I used to visit my aunt here. I remember I used to say ‘waha hai kya water park ke alawa,’ (laughs). But, look at it now, it has become so enterprising and still has that old world charm. I hogged on everything that I could find on Lucknawi platter,” said Shiny.

Shiny looks ahead to 2021 with a lot of good work coming her way and release of her films and series. “I hope 2021 will be kind to all of us. And, we all as a nation and world will be back to our normal healthy selves soon.”

