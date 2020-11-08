Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / / ‘I intend to be part of serious, subjective and experimental stories’

‘I intend to be part of serious, subjective and experimental stories’

Born in Lucknow, actor, poet, filmmaker Taranjit Kaur, loves showing off her northern connect. “I was born in the city of nawabs and still have my relatives there. Before...

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 18:50 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Taranjit Kaur (Sourced photo)

Born in Lucknow, actor, poet, filmmaker Taranjit Kaur, loves showing off her northern connect. “I was born in the city of nawabs and still have my relatives there. Before shifting to Chandigarh for studies, as my father was in railways, I travelling all over northern India. I love this connect and feel proud that my hometown is getting its due now, with more stories and shootings being planned there. Hope all the untold stories reach the audience,” said the ‘Airlift’ actor.

Taranjit has been associated with mix of cinema, theatre and documentary making. “My idea of storytelling is very much based on art cinema. I intend to be part of serious, subjective and experimental stories which is real cinema for me though commercial films with meaty script also influence me as an actor.”

Talking about her work the talented actor said, “I joined theatre company when I was a teenager and soon got opportunities to travel with the group. Later, I also organised children’s acting workshop before shifting to Kolkata with my sister. It was there I got to act in a few short films and I tried documentary making too. My first short film was ‘Raju’ that won Student Oscar Academy Award. Next was critically acclaimed film ‘Ankhon Dekhi’. I also worked appeared in films like ‘Saanjh,’ ‘Murder on the Road to Kathmandu’ and ‘Poppy’, these films brought me closer to art cinema.”

Taranjit made her English film debut by playing the role of a coal miner in the British film ‘Mouth of Hell’ (2014). “Besides acting I love writing poems and find my stories there, that’s how my upcoming short film ‘Love Sex Soprano’ being directed by Shreemoyee Bhattacharya was scripted by me and is based on one of my poems. I am both acting and producing the film that is set for a November end release.” Besides, she is doing a feature film along with actor Annup Sonii.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Nov 08, 2020 18:01 IST
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
Nov 08, 2020 18:32 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
Nov 08, 2020 19:41 IST
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Nov 08, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
Nov 08, 2020 19:41 IST
Air quality in 7 Haryana cities remains ‘severe’
Nov 08, 2020 19:33 IST
Haryana govt to recruit 1,000 AYUSH assistants to encourage yoga in schools
Nov 08, 2020 19:31 IST
Contractor booked for causing death by negligence in Ludhiana
Nov 08, 2020 19:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.