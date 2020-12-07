Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / / ‘I’m enjoying making people laugh in these tough times’

‘I’m enjoying making people laugh in these tough times’

Kanpur based comic artiste Annu Awasthi who once dreamt of becoming a politician is now enjoying his role as a comedian, making people laugh in these tough times. “I am a car...

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 00:30 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Annu Awasthi (ht)

Kanpur based comic artiste Annu Awasthi who once dreamt of becoming a politician is now enjoying his role as a comedian, making people laugh in these tough times.

“I am a car dealer and wanted to become a politician. I had also decided to contest Vidhan Sabha 2022 elections too but at present I’m satisfied doing comedy,” he said.

“Since last few years, I am doing comedy shows at local weddings and functions. In 2018, I made a fun audio that went viral. I realised that it was good way to reach a wider audience,” said Annu of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame.

Annu got a break on small screen after his fun videos became popular, telling us more about himself he said, “My first break on TV happened with an offer from Bigg Boss but it didn’t work out as expected and I landed an interesting role in the comedy show Bhabhiji. This show proved to be a turning point as it gave me a recognition and more work.”

Currently, Annu is shooting for his new TV show.

“Yes it’s a fun role and I play a phoney businessman. I am glad with the kind of roles coming my way and enjoying it to the fullest,” said Annu.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
Dec 07, 2020 00:42 IST
Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Dec 06, 2020 22:52 IST
India questions Scotland Yard security after protest over farmers’ issue
Dec 07, 2020 01:32 IST
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
Dec 06, 2020 23:02 IST

latest news

Terminating counsellors to bus providers, schools cut cost
Dec 07, 2020 01:34 IST
Low turnout at Dadar as most watch tribute ceremony to Dr Ambedkar live
Dec 07, 2020 01:24 IST
324 new cases surface in Chandigarh tricity area, five dead
Dec 07, 2020 01:20 IST
5 medical colleges to allot seats to kin of deceased Covid warriors
Dec 07, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.