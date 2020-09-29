I’m glad to be a part of the change: Manoj Bajpai

Recipient of two National Film Awards, actor Manoj Bajpai shared his success mantra with aspiring actors. “I feel every actor should go through a thorough process of rang-manch (theatre) for at least 2-3 years before taking a plunge into cinema or TV. Theatre prepares to enthrall a live audience without any cover-up or retakes. Seriously working in theatre is better than going to any acting school in the world. And, this youth inclination will benefit our theatres in a big way,” said the versatile actor during online interaction ‘Rang Samagam’ organised by Bhartendu Natya Academy, recently.

Giving an insight into his childhood he said, “I was fond of poetry, and elocution contests used to be a big event in our school. It was due to poetry, I got interested in great poets and literary figures. And, that interest I follow till date, I enjoy reading literary work from around the world and reciting poetries. So, my window to the literary world came through poets and their works.”

Manoj’s theatre journey started in Delhi with Barry John. For four years he tried getting admission in National School in Drama but could not get through, though he used its library a lot. He did theatre thoroughly for ten years before acclaimed film ‘Bandit Queen’ happened.

“I wanted to prepare myself to the fullest before reaching Mumbai to get that one chance where I could deliver my best. I just wanted to be part of good scripts.” Manoj also admits that his stint with TV helped him a lot.

“When I did ‘Satya’, we were of the thought that cinema should be big but relatable. I should not be like a character is coming from some other planet! And, since then cinema has become better every year and it will improve only. I’m glad to be a part of the change!”

On his super hit Bhojpuri rap song ‘Mumbai Main Ka Ba’, by director Anubhav Sinha, he said, “The song is a mix of gussa, tevar and maza! It has the plight and pain of migrants but also has pride from where it comes. I think that feeling of pride worked for the song. For me it’s a poem that I have recited which many will call rap!”