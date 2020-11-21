Sections
Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 19:46 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Actor Bakul Thakkar hails from Kanpur and is currently in Lucknow for play ‘Paansa’ (Sourced photo)

Actor Bakul Thakkar feels theatre is and will be an integral part of his life. “I’m all because of theatre and I can never think of going away from the stage. In fact, I was shooting for a TV show in Mumbai but when I got a call to perform in Lucknow for my play ‘Paansa’ during LU centennial celebrations I couldn’t stop myself to get back on stage after a gap of ten months due to lockdown. I’m thrilled to perform in Lucknow for the first time in all these years,” said ‘Mumbai Matinee’ actor.

Bakul lived in Kanpur in his early days before his family shifted to Mumbai. Telling more about his journey, he said, “I have beautiful memories of the place and as we got to travel frequently to Lucknow. It was so much fun. When I reached Mumbai, it was during my graduation at Narsee Monjee College I became part of theatre and since then it was no looking back. As theatre took me to TV and then films so I have been all over the place.”

With shows like ‘Kkusum,’ ‘Siddhant,’ ‘Piya Ka Ghar’ and films including ‘Yeh Hai Chakkad Bakkad Bumbe Bo,’ ‘Bum Bum Bole’, ‘Agnipankh,’ he wants to continue working across mediums, “I love to act irrespective of mediums. I have been in the industry for decades now and have witnessed it going through so much change for good. Hopefully more good projects come my way in future too.” Bakul will be performing for Salim Arif’s play along with actors like Amit Behl, Lubna Salim and more.

