Actor Gagan Anand feels the process of learning something new should never stop, “We just have one life time and so we should try to add new perspective to it, else monotony will kill us before death. Learning and unlearning are two sides of a same coin for me. I always try to soak in maximum creativity that is happening in my surroundings,” said the ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein,’ actor.

Last seen in shows like, ‘Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera,’ ‘Bajirao,’ ‘Fixerr’ started his career being a fashion student and then a model. “After completing my course from NIFD Chandigarh, I took up modelling before designing fashion shows and trying photography. I never let my learning get stagnant. It was during studies, I started doing ramp shows and then I picked up designing the entire shows for fashion weeks. Soon I decided to try acting and started auditioning before landing my first acting project. I love working in-front of the camera as well as behind, so undertook assisting for web show ‘Baarish,’ season 1 & 2. Now soon I have plans to direct a Punjabi film,” he said.

Gagan is in Benares, UP, for a shoot of his upcoming OTT series. Telling us more, he said, “This is the first time I got a chance to visit the holy city. And the feeling is so very amazing, I also had an opportunity to shoot on the ghats and trust me, I felt like being spiritually connected to the place. We are shooting for ‘Bicchoo ka Khel,’ that was supposed to be shot in March but was put on hold due to Covid crisis. As shoots resumed, we too got a green signal.”