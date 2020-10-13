‘I never watch my own shows!’

Sections
Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:01 IST

By Deep Saxena,

Amit Sial (Sourced)

Actor Amit Sial has his hands full. Being on a work spree, the ‘Jamtara’ actor recently shot for his new OTT show, a web film and completed dubbing for his upcoming series. Last seen in ‘Hostages’ and ‘Inside Edge’ Amit says that he relishes being in front of the camera but have a strong aversion to watch his work on screen.

“Mera bas chale to har din shoot karoon…as I enjoy the process and it gives me a real thrill. But, after the shooting is done I shut myself and try to get a good sleep! It’s only while dubbing I see a bit of myself on screen but beyond that I have never watched any work of mine except,” he said.

Post lockdown, the actor shot for a series ‘Simple Murder’ in Hyderabad and New Delhi with Zeeshan Ayub, Vikram Kochhar, Priya Anand and Sushant Singh. “We shot the interiors in Ramoji Film City as it was much safe there, then we moved to Delhi for outdoors. Thereafter, I shot for a web-film in Nashik which was again at safe locations,” shared Amit.

In between he dubbed for the sequel of ‘Mirzapur’. “It’s always very challenging to do a sequel. When you set a benchmark and audience lap it up but then the entire team needs to go above the standards that have been already set. Rest, audience is the king!” Last year, he shot for his part in Lucknow and Varanasi.

It was due to lockdown that the sequel to his other hit series ‘Jamtara’ couldn’t be shot. “The second season is in pipeline and we are working on the dates as it has ensemble cast and it has to be shot at real locations in Jharkhand.” Then he awaits for the third installment of ‘Inside Edge’ that has already been wrapped.

Amit recently returned from a holiday-cum-work trip. “I went to Goa which was a vacation combined with personal reasons. I am shifting my parents there as it is much safer in Covid-era than Mumbai. My brother will stay with them while I’ll keep visiting them. After settling them, I will be able to work much freely.”

