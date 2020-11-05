Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / / ‘I pursue acting as passion not as a profession…’

‘I pursue acting as passion not as a profession…’

Mathura-born actor-writer Hitesh Bharadwaj feels that one has to give his all if he wants to be successful in a creative field.“Nobody can be flawless while acting or...

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:27 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Hitesh Bharadwaj

Mathura-born actor-writer Hitesh Bharadwaj feels that one has to give his all if he wants to be successful in a creative field.

“Nobody can be flawless while acting or writing, as there is always scope to do better, but we can give our hundred per cent and make it perfect from our end. Also, I was sure that I wished to pursue my strong inclination towards arts and drama as a passion and not as a profession, otherwise, I would lose my creativity,” said the ‘Agar Tum Sath Ho’ actor.

Bharadwaj started his career as a radio jockey and later started acting. “After my higher studies in Agra, I interviewed for the job of a radio jockey and joined a radio station. All was well but I knew this was not my calling, so I moved to Delhi and then Mumbai. I joined a channel as a VJ after doing a show for them. That’s how TV started. But my show ‘Agar Tum…’ gave me a creative satisfaction that made me fall in love with acting,” he said.

After doing shows like ‘Surveen Guggal: Topper of the year,’ ‘Million dollar girl’ along with the film ‘Jaane kyon de yaaron’, currently Bharadwaj is enjoying playing an antagonist in a TV daily. “I’m enjoying playing a multi-layered character in the ongoing show ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, and trust me, I’m loving every bit of it. Though I’m a writer too and have been writing for children’s shows for quite some time but acting is something that I enjoy the most and want to do more of.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Nov 05, 2020 22:50 IST
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Nov 05, 2020 23:21 IST
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Nov 05, 2020 23:08 IST
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Nov 05, 2020 21:22 IST

latest news

Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Nov 05, 2020 23:21 IST
Indonesia slips to first recession in over two decades amid Covid crisis
Nov 05, 2020 23:19 IST
Bombay HC allows Maharashtra government to consider applications for new junior college classes, extra divisions
Nov 05, 2020 23:19 IST
PGIMER to get advanced catheter lab
Nov 05, 2020 23:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.