I think censorship shouldn’t be decided by an external body: Shweta

Actor Shweta Tripathi has always chosen to tread the path that many otherwise would not choose to venture into. Be it her breakout film Masaan in 2015 or the experimental film Haraamkhor in 2017, Tripathi’s choices have been lauded by the audiences and the critics. Moreover, the actor is an active participant in the city’s theatre circuit and her last production Timeloss, directed by Akarsh Khurana had a digital premier, too. “More than the medium, what is really important to me is the story - what we’re saying and who the character is,” she explains forms the crux of her choices.

The actor adds that thanks to her initial films, she understood the parameters with which one should choose his/her scripts. “In my opinion, “pushing the envelope” means trying out something new. Showing the audience something they haven’t seen before. It doesn’t need to be complex, it could be anything from emotions to using environmentally friendly props and sets,” says the actor.

Moreover, Tripathi, who has dabbled with all three major formats of performing arts – films, OTT and theatre, says the varying censorship guidelines should make one understand the importance of responsibilities. “Art reflects society and vice versa. So it is important to be responsible for the art you’re creating, and the things it’s saying but the story is most important,” she says.

She adds that censorship in any form is challenging. “I think censorship shouldn’t be decided by an external body but we, as artists, should take the responsibility on ourselves. The audience learns a lot from what they see in the entertainment world. The freedom to tell our stories is always great, but we should also understand the responsibility that comes with it,” she concludes.