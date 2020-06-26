I unlocked a script, locked in my mind for years: Deepraj Rana

Actor Deepraj Rana made good use of the quarantine phase and finished scripting two stories that he was unable to do in all these years. The UPite completed the scripts one for a film and the other for OTT platform — both set in his hometown Prayagraj.

“The phase turned out to be very productive and fulfilling for me. I was trying to write a story of Gulab Devi, a first female who performed last-rites in Prayagraj way back in 1925. Many a times, I wrote in bits and pieces but I was never satisfied. But this time I was able to complete the entire script along with the screenplay and dialogues,” said Deepraj over the phone.

His last few projects being ‘Prasthanam’, ‘Dabangg3’ and TV show ‘Muskan,’ Deepraj has always find full support and a critic in his wife Natasha Rana who also happens to be an actor.

Talking more about his script based on Gulab Devi, he said, “Known as Maharajin Sarkaar, she got in this profession at the age of 13 at Daraganj Ghat. Making her way in the male baston, she worked there till she was 25 years old. Later, she shifted to Rusoolabagh cremation ghat. Such was her ‘aura’ that people used to make a wish to get cremated by her. My home is nearby in Shivkuti area so I have seen it all very closely.”

“Besides, there are multiple layers to the story like ghat politics is one aspect then characters of mallah (boatman), ‘aughar’, tantrik, pandas and among them a sole woman working in the male domain. It was a big thing! There have been many extraordinary situations in her life that I have woven in the story,” he further said.

Deepraj feels that a strong female lead is required to do justice to the role and a theatrical release is best suited for the story. He has shared both his scripts with friends to get their feedback and then will pitch it to filmmakers.

“I believe theatres will not open any time soon as Covid-19 cases are on a rise. So, this is the best time to devote in pre-production so the shoot can start next year and God-willing by that time we will have a vaccine too,” he said.

The versatile actor has also written a youth-centric web-series in this duration which is again set in his hometown and is spread over two seasons.

“Every since the lockdown started I tried to utilise it in the best possible way. I enrolled myself in a chakra meditation course and did three levels of it. Besides, with the help of online videos I cooked a lot of dishes.”

Next, he is looking forward to shoot for ‘Mard’ starring Randeep Hooda. “Rahul Mittra has announced the film which Sai Kabir will be directing. It is scheduled to be shot in and around Lucknow. When we will get a green signal I will be available for the shoot. It’s a tough time and as per the government, self-precaution is the key and we will have to abide by all the safety norms.” Deepraj has shot for films like ‘Prasthanam’, ‘Bullett Raja’, ‘DaasDev’ and ‘Milan Talkies’ in Lucknow.