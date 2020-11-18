Sections
‘I want to do notable roles’

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 19:49 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Ishtiyak Khan

Actor Ishtiyak Khan, known for his roles in ‘Phas Gaye Re Obama,’ ‘Tamasha,’ never thought his love for music would land him into acting. “I was musically trained and used to play music in street dramas in Panna, Bundelkhand. One day the main lead in the play didn’t turn up and things changed for me as I knew all the dialogues and scenes. And after joining theatre in Bhopal and completing an acting course from National School of Drama, I reached Mumbai in search of better prospects,” said the ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ actor.
Khan feels that for any actor, the right break and a turning point is very essential. “My break was with RGV’s ‘Agyaat’ followed by ‘Phas Gaye…’ where my out-of-the-ordinary English-teacher role made the industry take notice. Also, its memes and short videos became instant hits. But my real turning point came with ‘Anaarkali…’, where I got a character that had multiple shades other than comedy, as I too was keen to try something different.”

The diligent actor shot for a series of films including the upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer, ‘Maidaan’, in UP. After rave reviews for his latest release dark comedy ‘Ludo’ Khan waits for his film ‘Shadow of Othello’ to stream on OTT soon, where he plays the lead also he is busy wrapping another feature film in
Badlapur. “I’m glad my latest character of a police officer went down well with the audience and I enjoyed playing it too. Otherwise, as an actor, I wish to entertain people always and continue doing notable roles across mediums,” he said.

