Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / / I want to sing for all music composers, says Ankit Tiwari

I want to sing for all music composers, says Ankit Tiwari

Composer-singer Ankit Tiwari had his share of struggles before making it big with songs like, ‘Sunn Raha Hai…,’ ‘Galliyan,’ in Bollywood. A number...

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 19:20 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Ankit Tiwari


Composer-singer Ankit Tiwari had his share of struggles before making it big with songs like, ‘Sunn Raha Hai…,’ ‘Galliyan,’ in Bollywood. A number awards and appreciation later, there has been no looking back for the Kanpur-born musician. “It has been a contented journey as I made it without a filmi background tag, but at the same time, a lot remains to be done because there is much good music in me.”

Remembering his days, when he left for Mumbai, Ankit said, “Oh, it was a tough call to reach Mumbai leaving friends and home behind but I knew ‘it’s now or never’. So I embarked on my new journey. I remember how after much struggle, when things were not working, my mother asked me to come back and I was like, ‘Mummy fail toh ho jaane do theek se…varna malal rahega…’ But thankfully, I was able to get work, and the rest is history.”

The singer feels that as he is known as a composer - singer, very few songs of other composers come to him to sing. “I’m a born music lover and want to sing for all music composers as well but due to some false impression many makers feel that I prefer to make my own music and sing, though I’m equally comfortable in both. At the end of the day, it is good music that matters to me, so I’m open to offers,” said, the ‘Dil Darbadar’ singer (from the blockbuster ‘PK’).

Ankit s worked tirelessly in the last few months on the music of various music albums, films including ‘Ek Villan 2’ and singles, “Besides, I’ll also be seen on TV next year for Indian Pro Music League, a fun musical show where I’ll be captain of Team Uttar Pradesh.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India playing key role against Covid-19, says Bharat Biotech
Dec 09, 2020 19:01 IST
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
Opposition leaders meet President , demand repeal of farm laws
Dec 09, 2020 19:17 IST
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Dec 09, 2020 18:39 IST

latest news

UP to have 35k Covid vaccine storage centres under CCTV watch: Adityanath
Dec 09, 2020 19:49 IST
US must lift sanctions off Iran’s oil sector, says Russian Minister
Dec 09, 2020 19:48 IST
Student names Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi as parents in exam admit card
Dec 09, 2020 19:47 IST
Crowding onlookers made bison rescue all but impossible to be safe
Dec 09, 2020 19:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.