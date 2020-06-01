Sections
Home / India News / Govt withdraws order to stop sale of 1,026 ‘imported’ goods at paramilitary canteens

Govt withdraws order to stop sale of 1,026 ‘imported’ goods at paramilitary canteens

The revised order, likely by this evening will have a whole new list of products to be delisted.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 16:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Last month Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that only swadeshi goods will be sold at CAPF canteens. (ANI PHOTO.)

Barely an hour after delisting 1,026 foreign products, including chocolates, shoes and gadgets from being sold at all central paramilitary force canteens across the country, the Centre on Monday withdrew the order and said a revised one would be issued soon.

According to the earlier order issued on Monday afternoon, microwave ovens, branded footwear, chocolates, gadgets and Polaroid cameras along with 1000-odd imported goods would not be available from now on at CAPF canteens. The canteens will be permitted to sell only swadeshi products from June 1, in keeping with earlier guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

ALSO READ | CAPF canteens to go ‘Indian’ from June



Last month Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that only swadeshi goods will be sold at CAPF canteens. The MHA order had said only Made in India products will be sold in all central paramilitary force canteens come June.



Some of the companies whose products were completely delisted in the earlier order included Skechers, Ferraro India and Redbull India. Products by Victorinox, Safilo (Polaroid) were also banned from being sold at the central paramilitary force canteens.

The Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKB), the parent body that runs paramilitary canteens across India, has divided all products into three categories. Category 1 will indicate products that are ‘Purely Made in India’, Category 2 will mean ‘Raw Materials Imported but products manufactured or assembled in India, and Category 3 will refer to ‘Purely Imported Products’.

Products falling under Category 1 and Category 2 will be allowed to be on KPKB inventory and for sale through the canteens whereas products falling under Category 3 will stand de-listed with effect from June 1 and their sale will not be allowed.

“In pursuance to the decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Swadeshi Goods only will be sold through KPKB Bhandars with effect from June 1, 2020. In the process of implementation of the decision in letter and spirit, product-wise information was sought from all of the registered firms,” the KPKB said in a letter sent to all paramilitary forces.

The central canteens sell products to cater to almost 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh security personnel working for the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles.

