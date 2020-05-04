1,074 Covid-19 patients recovered in last 24 hrs, highest in single day: Health Ministry

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

A municipal worker wearing a protective gear sprays disinfectant at a market area during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Kolkata, India, May 4, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

As many as 1,074 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day, the health ministry said on Monday.

Addressing a press briefing, Joint Secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said the recovery rate stands at 27.52 per cent with 11,706 Covid-19 patients cured till now.

In the last 24 hours, 1,074 Covid-19 patients have recovered, the highest number of recoveries in one day, Agarwal said.

He further said the outcome ratio of Covid-19 -- the ratio of recoveries and deaths of closed cases -- was recorded at 90:20.

“The outcome ratio on April 17 was 80:20 which is now 90:20 which can be seen as an improvement,” Agarwal said.

In the last 24 hours, 2,553 Covid-19 cases were reported, taking the number of overall cases to 42,533, while the total active cases stand 29,453, he said.

Agarwal also said that the Covid-19 curve is relatively flat as of now and it was not right to talk in terms of when the peak would come.

“If we collectively work then peak might not ever come while if we fail in any way we might experience a spike in cases,” he said.

Agarwal assured that there is no shortage of testing kits.

“On Sunday, 57,474 tests were conducte. We have progressively increased our testing capacity as per need,” he said.

Amitabh Kant, Chairman Empowered Group dealing with civil society, NGOs, industries and international partners, said in 112 aspirational districts, “we worked with the collectors and in these 112 districts only 610 cases have been reported which is 2 per cent of the national level infection”.

In these 112 districts, 22 per cent of India’s population resides, he said.

In a few districts like Baramulla, Nuh Rachi, YSR, Kupwara and Jaisalmer more than 30 cases have been reported, while in the rest of the places very few cases are there, Kant, who is also the CEO of NITI Aayog, said.

Kant said the telemedicine service is now available on the Aarogya Setu application.

He said 90 million people have installed the Aarogya Setu app till now. “Arogya Setu Mitra which has telemedicine features is also there,” he said.

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of the Covid-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus infection and its symptoms.

“The application enables people to assess the risk of exposure to Covid-19 infection based on their interaction with others, using cutting edge bluetooth technology, and artificial Intelligence enabled algorithms,” he said.

Kant said the Empowered Group 6 has mobilised over 92,000 NGOs and CSOs and appealed them to assist state governments and district administrations in identifying hotspots and delivering essential services to the vulnerable including the homeless, daily wagers and migrant workers.