1.25 crore jobs, 31 districts, 125 days: PM Modi to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday launch a 125-day campaign to provide employment to migrant workers and others in Uttar Pradesh, who lost their jobs during coronavirus pandemic, under various central and state government schemes.

Modi will launch the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, being undertaken as part of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan that the Prime Minister started on June 20 for 116 districts in six states in the country, virtually.

The Prime Minister will also interact with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh at the virtual launch on Friday morning.

Villages across all districts of the state will join the event through Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Here’s all about the job scheme in UP:

* A slogan Rojgar ka naya abhiyan, har shramik ko kaam’ (A new campaign for employment, jobs for all workers) has been given to the Garib Kalyan scheme in Uttar Pradesh that has seen the arrival of over 30 lakh migrant labourers following the recent lockdown in the country.

* The Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan is focused on providing jobs, promoting local entrepreneurship and creating partnerships with industrial associations and other organisations to create employment opportunities.

* Uttar Pradesh’s 31 districts have been covered under the scheme and the state government is likely to use the occasion to showcase the work it has been doing for the welfare of the workers.

* A target of providing work has been given to different departments with a focus on 25 categories of works and 1.25 crore workers or labourers will get work.

* This will include work to be given to 60 lakh workers per day and 10.06 crore man-days will be created under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

* The ceremony will also mark distribution of loan of Rs 5,900 crore to 2.40 lakh industrial units and Rs 3,226 crore to 1.11 lakh new industrial units.

* Appointment letters will be also given to 1.25 lakh workers by private construction companies at the programme that will also see the distribution of toolkits to 5,000 workmen under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and one-district-one-product scheme.

* UP’s 31 districts covered under the campaign include Siddharthnagar, Prayagraj, Gonda, Maharajganj, Bahraich, Balrampur, Jaunpur, Hardoi, Azamgarh, Basti, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Banda, Ambedkar Nagar, Sitapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Ayodhya, Deoria, Amethi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao, Shravasti, Fatehpur, Mirzapur, Jalaun and Kaushambi.