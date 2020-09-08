1,295 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 13 deaths, 1,445 recover

Sections
Gujarat’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,06,966 with 1,295 new cases being reported on Tuesday, the state health department said.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Ahmedabad

The Covid-19 death toll in the state rose to 3,136 with 13 more fatalities. (File photo for representation)

The Covid-19 death toll in the state rose to 3,136 with 13 more fatalities, it added.

At the same time, the number of recovered cases at 1,445 outnumbered the new cases on Tuesday, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the stateto 87,479.

With this, the state’s recovery rate rose to 81.78 per cent.



Surat district reported the highest 265 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad at 170 cases, Rajkot 134, Vadodara 124, Jamnagar 99, Bhavnagar 41, Junagadh 36, Panchmahal 34, Kutch 32, Patan 28, Amreli 27, Morbi 26, Mehsana 23, Banaskantha and Bharuch 22 each, Dahod 20, Devbhumi Dwarka 19, Anand, Mahisagar and Surendranagar 15 each.

Out of 13 fatalities, six were reported from Surat, three from Ahmedabad, two from Rajkot and one each from Gandhinagar and Vadodara.

There are 16,351 active cases in the state, out of which82 patients are on ventilator.

A total of 72,076 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 1,108.86 tests per day per million population.

Gujarat Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,06,966, new cases 1,295, deaths 3,136, discharged 87,479, active cases 16,351 and people tested so far 29,25,447.

