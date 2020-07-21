Sections
1,349 fresh cases of Covid-19 take Delhi's tally past 1,35 lakh

Delhi now has 15,288 active cases of Covid-19 while 1,06,118 people have recovered.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New delhi

People outside a mobile Covid-19 rapid antigen testing kiosk in New Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area on Tuesday. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Delhi recorded 1,349 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally in the national capital to 1,25,096 while the death toll mounted to 3,690 with 27 more casualties, the state health department said.

The number of active cases stood at 15,288, up from Monday’s figure of 15,166. The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,06,118.

The number of fresh cases had dipped below 1,000 on Monday with 954 cases after the city recorded between 1,000 and 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 for nine consecutive days.

A total of 8,51,311 samples have been tested so far and the rates of tests per million of the population is now 44,805.



Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that 24,279 pulse oximeters have been distributed to patients in home isolation till date. He said it provided great comfort to them and helped save many lives.

Ahead of the Delhi government releasing Tuesday’s data, the Union Health Ministry said a serological survey has found that nearly 23% of Delhi’s population have had exposure to coronavirus particularly in several pockets of dense population.

Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh said the remaining 77 per cent are still susceptible to the virus and containment measures need to continue.

The serological survey was conducted from June 27 to July 10 by the NCDC in collaboration with the Delhi government. A total of 21,387 samples were tested during the survey

