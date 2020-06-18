Sections
1,65,412 samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR

1,65,412 samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR

This is the highest number of tests conducted by the laboratories in a single day.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 14:06 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

As of now, a total of 953 laboratories across India have been given the approval to conduct the test. (Reuters file photo)

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday informed that 1,65,412 tests of coronavirus were conducted by various laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of tests conducted by the laboratories in a single day. So far, 62, 49,668 tests have been conducted.

As of now, a total of 953 laboratories across India have been given the approval to conduct the test. This includes 699 government laboratories and 254 private laboratory’ chains.

