1.67 million people in J&K given domicile certificates: Centre

A total of 16,79,520 people were given the certificates, he said, adding altogether 1,21,630 applications had been rejected for not providing the required documents. (PTI)

As many as 1.67 million people in Jammu and Kashmir have been given domicile certificates so far, the government told the Lok Sabha on Sunday.

In his reply to a written question, union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said that according to information provided by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, a total of 21,13,879 people had applied for domicile certificates.

A total of 16,79,520 people were given the certificates, he said, adding altogether 1,21,630 applications had been rejected for not providing the required documents.

He said the Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, mandates certain documents which are to be attached with an application.

As per the registration records maintained with the Provincial Rehabilitation Officer (PRO), Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 6,565 families were registered as displaced families from the Chhamb Niabat area during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

For the displaced families of 1971, agricultural land at the rate of 4 acres (irrigated) or 6 acres (un-irrigated) was allotted, Reddy said, adding a cash compensation of Rs 7,500 per family was also paid.

He said that due to the Indo-Pakistan war of 1947, a total of 31,619 families got displaced from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), out of which 26,319 families got registered and settled in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 5,300 families, who were initially registered with the PRO, Jammu and Kashmir, subsequently moved to other parts of the country, the minister added.

In reply to another question, he said there are no restrictions on movement of any individual, including the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Based on inputs received from the law enforcement agencies in view of the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Reddy said the movement of some individuals, who are under protection, got restricted to ensure their safety and security after the nullification of Article 370 a year ago. The Article conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir, which has been divided into Union territories -- J&K and Ladakh.

“At present, there are no restrictions on movement but for the security advisories to maintain the law and order situation and no person is under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir for reasons not related to public health guidelines,” he said.

The minister said there are no restrictions on the movement of any individual, including PDP leaders.

“Considering the law and order and security situation of a particular area, it is imperative that prior intimation is given by the protected persons regarding their movements etc.,” Reddy said.

To another written question, Reddy said internet restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir are in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India.

“The internet services are already available in Kashmir on fixed line and that too without any speed restrictions as well as 2G speed mobile data services are also operational since January 24, 2020. Restrictions on accessing social media sites have also been lifted from March onwards,” he said.

“The 2G mobile internet speed is not an impediment in Covid control measures including dissemination of information to general public as well as health workers. E-learning apps and education and e-learning websites of the government are accessible over 2G internet for downloading e-books and other study material,” added Reddy.

He said high-speed 4G mobile data services have started in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of the Union territory.