1 army soldier killed, 2 injured as Pakistan shells forward posts in J-K’s Poonch

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 10:33 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Jammu

Pakistan’s violation of ceasefire injures 2 army personnel. (Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)

An Indian Army soldier was killed and two others were injured late on Saturday after heavy shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said on Sunday.

Ramesh Kumar Angral, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Poonch, said 29-year-old Sepoy Lungabui Abonmli died in the shelling in Shahpur-Kirni sector.

Sepoys Lienkhothien Senghon and Tangsoik Kwianiungar were injured, Angral said.

The injured soldiers were airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur at 1:30am for further treatment, Angral added.



All the three soldiers belong to the Assam Regiment’s 10 Battalion.

On Thursday, an army personnel was killed and a civilian injured as the Pakistan army heavily shelled villages and forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

