1 cop killed, another injured after terrorists attack patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

A CRPF jawan stands guard as army soldiers leave Chattergam area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district in this file photo. (PTI Photo)

One policeman was killed and another injured in an attack on the security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama. The attack took place at Pulwama’s Prichoo area on Thursday.

One soldier of the Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) was also injured in the attack on the patrol party.

This is the second attack on the security forces in the Kashmir valley in two days.

Two soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed on Wednesday evening in Srinagar. Motorcycle-borne militants fired upon the BSF jawans at a picket in Pandach area, on the outskirts of the city, the officials said.

“After a group of terrorists attacked a BSF party at Srinagar’s Pandach, two troopers got injured. Later they succumbed to their injuries,” according to an official report released on Wednesday.

The officials said that both jawans - aged 35 and 36 - had sustained head injuries.

The attackers had also snatched weapons from the BSF jawans.

Meanwhile, three newly-recruited terrorists were arrested by security forces from Sogam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the police said.

Further details are awaited.