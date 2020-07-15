Sections
Home / India News / 1 dead in Visakhapatnam pharma unit fire

1 dead in Visakhapatnam pharma unit fire

Visakha district collector V Vinay Chand said the fire broke out in one of the columns during the solvents’ recovery process.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 02:52 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Flames and Smoke billows come out as fire broke out at Ramky CETP Solvents Pvt. Ltd Company in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (ANI Photo )

A 40-year old chemist was charred to death and four workers were injured, one of them seriously, when fire broke out at a pharmaceutical plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, leading to a massive explosion of one of its reactors late on Monday night, police said. While initially Visakhapatnam police commissioner R K Meena said that there were no casualties, except injuries to four workers, the police later recovered the charred body of senior chemist Kandregula Srinivasa Rao.

Visakhapatnam district collector V Vinay Chand said the fire broke out in one of the columns during the solvents’ recovery process. There were five reactors in the plant and one of them exploded. The fire spread to a few other adjacent tanks storing chemicals resulting in their explosion. The sound was so deafening that people in Visakhapatnam city, about 15 km from the pharma city, could also hear it. The police commissioner said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. “The police and fire tenders rushed there and brought the flames under control,” he said.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party and CPI (M) blamed it on the state government for adopting callous approach towards industrial accidents.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UN court rules in Qatar’s favour in aviation boycott case
Jul 15, 2020 02:44 IST
Debarred for low attendance, Mithibai college students to move Apex court for clarity on their graduation
Jul 15, 2020 02:23 IST
Bombay HC refuses to interfere in PILs on inflated power bills
Jul 15, 2020 02:22 IST
Ex-Congress MP Priya Dutt expresses disappointment over Pilot’s exit
Jul 15, 2020 02:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.