Sections
Home / India News / 1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar

1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar

Sources said the firing took place after a clash between the Indians and personnel of Nepal police at the Lalbandi-Janki Nagar border in Pipra Parsain panchayat under Sonebarsha police station of the district.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:26 IST

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Injured person being stretchered off to the hospital. Firing took place in Bihar, at the Indo-Nepal border. (ANI/Twitter)

At least one Indian was killed and four others were injured after Nepal police allegedly fired indiscriminately on them at the border near Sitamarhi district in Bihar on Friday, officials said.

Sources said the firing took place after a clash between the Indians and personnel of Nepal police at the Lalbandi-Janki Nagar border in Pipra Parsain panchayat under Sonebarsha police station of the district.

Jitendra Kumar, the additional director general of police (headquarters), confirmed the death and injuries. The place of firing falls under Nepal jurisdiction.

Locals said Vikesh Kumar Rai, 25, died on the spot and Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur received bullet injuries when they were working in an agricultural field. Another person, Lagan Rai, is said to have been detained by the Nepali police.



Injured persons were rushed to Sitamarhi Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Vikesh Kumar Rai’s father, Nageshwar Rai, said that his agriculture land falls under Narayanpur in Nepal where his son was working.

On May 17, Nepal police had fired blank rounds to disperse dozens of Indians trying to cross the border. It was not clear if they were also farmers.

The district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Sitamarhi have rushed to the spot.

Nepal shares a 1,850-kilometre (1,150-mile) open border with India and people travel across it for work and to visit family. It had closed its international borders on March 22 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anurag Basu says he was one of the first to know of Rishi Kapoor’s cancer
Jun 12, 2020 15:15 IST
Reliance Jio Fiber offers one-year free Amazon Prime with these plans
Jun 12, 2020 15:16 IST
Seven states demand 63 Shramik Special trains from railways
Jun 12, 2020 15:12 IST
‘Transactional and episodic’: Rahul Gandhi on India-US ties
Jun 12, 2020 15:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.