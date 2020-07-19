1 injured as Nepal police shoot at 3 along India-Nepal border in Bihar: Cops

A man was shot at in firing by Nepal police along the international border in Bihar’s Kishanganj on Sunday. (PTI File Photo )

A man was injured after Nepal police shot at three Indian men near India-Nepal border in Bihar’s Kishanganj on Sunday, according to ANI.

The injured has been shifted to a hospital and a probe is underway, superintendent of police, Kishanganj, was quoted as saying.

A similar incident was reported earlier in June when an Indian was killed while four others were injured after Nepalese police allegedly fired indiscriminately on them at the border near Sitamarhi district in Bihar, officials said.

The June 12 firing had taken place after a clash between the Indians and personnel of Nepalese police at the Lalbandi-Janki Nagar border in Pipra Parsain panchayat under Sonebarsha police station of the district, sources said.

Locals said the men were working in an agricultural field when the altercation between the cops of both sides took place, following which four of them received bullet injuries while Vikesh Kumar Rai, 25, died on the spot.

Nepal shares a 1,850-kilometre open border with India and people travel across it for work and to visit family. It had closed its international borders on March 22 amid the coronavirus pandemic.