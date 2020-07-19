Sections
Home / India News / 1 injured as Nepal police shoot at 3 along India-Nepal border in Bihar: Cops

1 injured as Nepal police shoot at 3 along India-Nepal border in Bihar: Cops

A similar incident was reported earlier in June when an Indian was killed while four others were injured after Nepal police allegedly fired indiscriminately on them at the border near Sitamarhi district in Bihar, officials said.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man was shot at in firing by Nepal police along the international border in Bihar’s Kishanganj on Sunday. (PTI File Photo )

A man was injured after Nepal police shot at three Indian men near India-Nepal border in Bihar’s Kishanganj on Sunday, according to ANI.

The injured has been shifted to a hospital and a probe is underway, superintendent of police, Kishanganj, was quoted as saying.

More details are awaited.

A similar incident was reported earlier in June when an Indian was killed while four others were injured after Nepalese police allegedly fired indiscriminately on them at the border near Sitamarhi district in Bihar, officials said.



The June 12 firing had taken place after a clash between the Indians and personnel of Nepalese police at the Lalbandi-Janki Nagar border in Pipra Parsain panchayat under Sonebarsha police station of the district, sources said.

Locals said the men were working in an agricultural field when the altercation between the cops of both sides took place, following which four of them received bullet injuries while Vikesh Kumar Rai, 25, died on the spot.

Nepal shares a 1,850-kilometre open border with India and people travel across it for work and to visit family. It had closed its international borders on March 22 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ganpati at your doorstep: e-booking opens amidst Covid pandemic in Pune
Jul 19, 2020 20:49 IST
Three cops, staff nurse among 18 test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali
Jul 19, 2020 20:48 IST
PCMC collects Rs 1 crore in fines from lockdown violators
Jul 19, 2020 20:47 IST
March to June: 2,774 non-Covid deaths in PCMC; residents allege mediocre treatment
Jul 19, 2020 20:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.