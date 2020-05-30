Sections
Home / India News / 1 killed as tractor-trolley hits motorcycle in Muzaffarnagar

A man was killed and his son sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:57 IST

By Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar

The accident took place on Friday night near Bopada village in Mansurpur area, police said. (File photo for representation)

While Vijaypal died in the accident, his son Kunwerpal was taken to hospital in a serious condition, they said.

The accident took place on Friday night near Bopada village in Mansurpur area, police said.

A case was registered and a search for the driver of the tractor-trolley is underway, they said.



