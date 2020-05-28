Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA

1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA

Some 3,08,200 Indians have registered with the missions abroad to come back home amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The navy will make four sorties to Sri Lanka, Maldives and Iran to bring back stranded Indians.

Updated: May 28, 2020 19:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Some 308,200 Indians have registered with the missions abroad to come back home. The navy will make four sorties to Sri Lanka, Maldives and Iran to bring back Indians. (REUTERS)

Close to one lakh Indians stranded abroad will be brought back home by the end of the second phase 2 of the Vande Bharat Mission, MEA sources said.

The mission ends on June 13.

Some 3,08,200 Indians have registered with the missions abroad to come back home amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The navy will make four sorties to Sri Lanka, Maldives and Iran to bring back stranded Indians.

At least, 5000 Indians have come back by land borders of neighbouring Nepal and Bangladesh recently.



Last week, the government had added 141 more flights to West Asian countries for the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, its massive repatriation programme for citizens stranded abroad because of Covid-19-related travel restrictions.

The flights were added due to increased demand from citizens stranded in West Asian countries and the availability of adequate quarantine facilities in states for the returning Indians. As with all the flights operated so far under Vande Bharat Mission, priority would be given in the second phase also to Indian nationals with valid reasons for returning to the country.

The second phase of the repatriation programme began on May 16 and will continue till June 13.

Almost all the flights being sent will be by state-run Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express. Private airlines too are likely to be included in the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi govt schools to distribute books among students till class 8
May 28, 2020 19:39 IST
Pune has a strategy to slash Covid-19 death rate: Monitor senior citizens
May 28, 2020 19:38 IST
Twinkle calls Akshay out for forgetting her in PadMan tweet, see his reply
May 28, 2020 19:34 IST
Gultekadi Market Yard to reopen on Sunday after being shut for 50 days
May 28, 2020 19:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.