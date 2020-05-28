1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA

Some 308,200 Indians have registered with the missions abroad to come back home. The navy will make four sorties to Sri Lanka, Maldives and Iran to bring back Indians. (REUTERS)

Close to one lakh Indians stranded abroad will be brought back home by the end of the second phase 2 of the Vande Bharat Mission, MEA sources said.

The mission ends on June 13.

Some 3,08,200 Indians have registered with the missions abroad to come back home amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The navy will make four sorties to Sri Lanka, Maldives and Iran to bring back stranded Indians.

At least, 5000 Indians have come back by land borders of neighbouring Nepal and Bangladesh recently.

Last week, the government had added 141 more flights to West Asian countries for the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, its massive repatriation programme for citizens stranded abroad because of Covid-19-related travel restrictions.

The flights were added due to increased demand from citizens stranded in West Asian countries and the availability of adequate quarantine facilities in states for the returning Indians. As with all the flights operated so far under Vande Bharat Mission, priority would be given in the second phase also to Indian nationals with valid reasons for returning to the country.

The second phase of the repatriation programme began on May 16 and will continue till June 13.

Almost all the flights being sent will be by state-run Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express. Private airlines too are likely to be included in the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission.