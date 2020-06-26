Sections
Home / India News / 1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral in an ongoing encounter: Police

1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral in an ongoing encounter: Police

A joint team of state police, Indian Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) had launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Chewa Ullar area of Tral .

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 08:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security forces at an encounter site in Saimoh area of Tral, Awantipora on June 2, 2020. (ANI File Photo)

An unidentified terrorist has been killed by security forces in an ongoing gun battle in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Awantipora police district, police said on Friday.

Officials said the encounter had erupted in Chewa Ullar area of Tral on Thursday evening.

“So far 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” the police tweeted.

A joint team of state police, Indian Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) had launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.



Officials had said that as the joint team of forces approached, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated and triggered an encounter.

Security forces have stepped up the offensive in the Kashmir Valley and killed more than 100 terrorists in operations since the beginning of this year.

Several of these encounters have taken place in south Kashmir, which is considered the hotbed of militancy in the region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China used Covid-19 to lash out in every direction: US Senator
Jun 26, 2020 08:26 IST
Trudeau rejects trading Huawei executive for 2 Canadians held by China
Jun 26, 2020 08:23 IST
1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral in an ongoing encounter: Police
Jun 26, 2020 08:23 IST
Guardiola congratulates Liverpool after City’s reign ends
Jun 26, 2020 08:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.