1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral in an ongoing encounter: Police

Security forces at an encounter site in Saimoh area of Tral, Awantipora on June 2, 2020. (ANI File Photo)

An unidentified terrorist has been killed by security forces in an ongoing gun battle in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Awantipora police district, police said on Friday.

Officials said the encounter had erupted in Chewa Ullar area of Tral on Thursday evening.

“So far 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” the police tweeted.

A joint team of state police, Indian Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) had launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Officials had said that as the joint team of forces approached, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated and triggered an encounter.

Security forces have stepped up the offensive in the Kashmir Valley and killed more than 100 terrorists in operations since the beginning of this year.

Several of these encounters have taken place in south Kashmir, which is considered the hotbed of militancy in the region.