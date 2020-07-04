1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Kulgam

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An encounter erupted between the security personnel and terrorists during a search and cordon operation in Kulgam. (ANI/For Representative Purposes Only)

An unidentified terrorist was killed and two soldiers were injured on Saturday in a gun fight, which is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, the police said.

Gurinderpal Singh, Kulgam’s superintendent of police, said a search and cordon operation was launched in Arreh village in Kulgam under the Kulgam police station’s jurisdiction.

Singh said the terrorists fired upon the joint forces triggering an encounter.

Personnel of the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir police are involved in the operation.

According to sources, two to three terrorists are present in the village.