Sections
Home / India News / 1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Kulgam

1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Kulgam

The joint forces faced open fire from the terrorists during the cordon and search operation.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 14:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An encounter erupted between the security personnel and terrorists during a search and cordon operation in Kulgam. (ANI/For Representative Purposes Only)

An unidentified terrorist was killed and two soldiers were injured on Saturday in a gun fight, which is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, the police said.

Gurinderpal Singh, Kulgam’s superintendent of police, said a search and cordon operation was launched in Arreh village in Kulgam under the Kulgam police station’s jurisdiction. 

Singh said the terrorists fired upon the joint forces triggering an encounter.

Personnel of the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir police are involved in the operation. 



According to sources, two to three terrorists are present in the village.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan’s Barmer under lockdown for a week
Jul 04, 2020 14:49 IST
The real reason Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of Romeo Akbar Walter
Jul 04, 2020 14:45 IST
Villagers in Uttarakhand fell more than 500 trees during lockdown period
Jul 04, 2020 14:43 IST
Jharkhand Guv, CM pay tribute to CRPF jawan killed in J-K encounter
Jul 04, 2020 14:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.